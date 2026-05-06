Bettors wanting to wager on Wednesday should claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer varies by state. The Sabres are in the postseason for the first time in 15 years and now face the Canadiens in the second round, while the Spurs will try to even their series with the Timberwolves after a narrow Game 1 loss. According to the latest NBA odds, the Spurs are favored by 10.5 points at home against Minnesota. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Best bets on Wednesday, May 6

Both the Sabres and Canadiens are feeling good after advancing past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Buffalo hadn't been in the postseason since the 2010-11 season and hadn't won a series since the 2006-07 playoffs before taking down the Bruins in the first round. Montreal hadn't won a playoff series since making the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21 before it defeated the Lightning in a thrilling seven-game clash. Oddsmakers expect this to be a close series, and it's effectively a pick 'em at BetMGM. The Sabres are slight favorites at home for Game 1, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Canadiens winning in 55% of simulations at plus money.

The Spurs are viewed by many as the top threat to the Thunder's repeat chances, but they'll need to get past the Timberwolves first before they can potentially get a crack at Oklahoma City. San Antonio finds itself down 1-0 in the second round after Minnesota stole Game 1 104-102 on the road. The Spurs need more from Victor Wembanyama, who was held to just 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting to open this series. The model thinks Game 2 will feature more scoring than the 206 we saw in Game 1, as Over 215.5 hits in more than 60% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Wednesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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