There are a pair of top-25 showdowns on Saturday, featuring Alabama vs. Vanderbilt and Florida State vs. Miami.

Saturday college football betting

No. 10 Alabama got off to a slow start this season when it lost to Florida State, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 24-21 win at then-No. 5 Georgia last week, as quarterback Ty Simpson accounted for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns. He will go head-to-head with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who has led the Commodores to their best start since 2008. They upset Alabama last season, but the Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites in the Week 6 college football odds for that 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Saturday night brings another top-25 showdown, as No. 18 Florida State hosts No. 3 Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 4-0 through their first four games, beating Notre Dame and Florida. Florida State, which is coming off a double-overtime loss at Virginia, is a 4-point home underdog against Miami for this in-state battle.

