With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users who sign up on Thursday can get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on which state you're in. The NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs each have three games on the docket for Thursday, and there are also nine MLB games throughout the day as well as the 2026 NFL Draft. The over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks 214.5 points, two points down from the opening line. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games and claim your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, April 23

The 4-5 matchup of the NBA Playoffs is supposed to be among the tightest of the first round, but that hasn't been the case in the Eastern Conference. The No. 4 seed Cavaliers won each of the first two games of their series against the No. 5 seed Raptors, with those victories each coming at home by double digits. The Raptors will look to get back into this series starting with Game 3 in Toronto, where Toronto was 24-17 in the regular season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is backing the Raptors on the money line as they win in 57% of simulations at plus money for an 'A' grade. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

The Hurricanes are a steady presence in the Eastern Conference, regularly emerging as one of the top Stanley Cup contenders seemingly every season. They led the East with 113 points this regular season and have certainly looked the part of a No. 1 seed in the early stages of their series with the Senators. Carolina took each of the first two games at home, winning 2-0 in Game 1 and 3-2 in Game 2. The series now heads to Ottawa with the Senators looking to pick up some momentum if they have any hopes of pulling off a big upset. Ottawa is a slight favorite at home, but the model is backing an underdog Hurricanes team at plus money. Carolina wins in 49% of simulations, offering value at plus-money odds. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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