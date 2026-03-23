Monday is a relatively light day with 10 NBA games and just a single NHL contest, but you can still use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins as a new user or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager loses, depending on your physical location. Monday's basketball schedule sees Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Miami Heat, and the lone hockey game has the New York Rangers hosting the Ottawa Senators. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Monday, March 23

The Spurs have won five in a row and nine of their last 10, but still haven't been enough to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won 11 straight and lead the Western Conference by three games. San Antonio can only hope to keep pace with a win in South Beach on Monday. The Heat have slipped to ninth place in the East and have lost four in a row. Norman Powell is questionable, while Jaime Jaquez is expected to suit up. Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle are questionable for the Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting 62.2% of the time. Click here to bet on Monday's NBA action and more at BetMGM:

Madison Square Garden hosts Monday's lone NHL contest as the Rangers welcome the Senators. It has been a season to forget for New York, which sits last in the Metropolitan Division and has lost four in a row. Ottawa, meanwhile, is four points outside of a wild card berth, and has to be licking its chops for a chance to feast on New York. The SportsLine model likes the Senators' chances, as they win in a whopping 71% of the simulations. Click here to bet hockey and more at BetMGM:

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