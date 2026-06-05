BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 2, MLB and more on Friday

The New York Knicks' incredible winning ways continued Wednesday night as they pulled off a road upset over the San Antonio Spurs to kick off the NBA Finals. What does Game 2 have in store for us? Sports fans wanting to bet on this massive game or other top games and events on Friday, June 5, should check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. Friday also features 15 MLB games, the second round of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament and much more. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets for Friday, June 5

The Knicks outscored the Spurs by 17 points in the second half of Game 1 to emerge victorious and win their 12th straight playoff game. San Antonio really struggled from the field, shooting 36% overall and 25.6% from 3-point range, in the 105-95 loss. The Spurs had no answer for Jalen Brunson, especially late, as the star guard scored a game-high 30 points in the victory. Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, but he shot just 6-for-21 from the floor and 12 of his points came via free throws. For Game 2, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the Knicks on the money line once again as they win in 43% of simulations at +195 to return value at current odds.

The Rangers are starting to play better baseball, as they've won five of their last six games entering their weekend series with the AL Central-leading Guardians, who are coming off an impressive series win over the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Texas has had a similar profile to 2025, which is that the Rangers pitch very well but struggle offensively. Corey Seager being out since May 13 doesn't exactly help things, either, but the AL West has been baseball's worst division by far this season, so Texas is only 2.5 games behind Seattle at 30-32. The Guardians have had excellent pitching as well, and even with Jose Ramirez having a colder start to the year than usual, they score enough runs to win games. Cleveland will send standout rookie Parker Messick (6-1, 2.21 ERA) to the mound on Friday while Texas counters with Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54 ERA). The SportsLine model is high on the Rangers here as they win in 55% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade from the model.

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