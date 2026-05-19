The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users the opportunity to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sports fans have plenty of action to use the BetMGM bonus code on Monday, including Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Monday, May 18

Jalen Williams is off the injury report for the Thunder, who have not lost yet in the 2026 NBA Playoffs as they attempt to get back to the NBA Finals. They'll have to go through the Spurs, who took four of the five matchups between these teams in the regular season if you include an NBA Cup semifinal. The SportsLine model believes these two defensive stalwarts will show up in Game 1, as the Under on 220.5 occurs in 60.1% simulations. Click here to bet on Canadiens-Sabres Game 7, NBA and more on Monday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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