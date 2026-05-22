BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 3, Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 2

The newest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. The Spurs and Thunder are even at 1-1 in the NBA Western Conference Finals, while the Golden Knights jumped out to a 1-0 series lead over the Avalanche in the NHL Western Conference Final. Both series resume on Friday. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets for Friday, May 22

The Thunder were able to even the Western Conference Finals with a 122-113 win at home in Game 2, and the series now moves to San Antonio for Game 3 on Friday. The Spurs are 5-2 over the Thunder this year, and they're 2-0 against the reigning champs in San Antonio. The Spurs will need to have better ball control moving forward as they had 21 turnovers in both Games 1 and 2, with Stephon Castle giving it away a whopping 20 times between the first two games of this series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over on 218.5, as that hits in 52% of simulations. These teams cleared this line in Games 1 and 2.

The Avalanche were the NHL's most dominant team during the regular season, scoring the most goals, allowing the fewest opposing goals and winning the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the league. That dominance had carried over to the postseason as the Avs went 8-1 across the first two rounds. However, they find themselves down 1-0 to the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final after a 4-2 loss on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, Vegas scored twice in the second period and netted the first goal of the third period. The Avs were without star defenseman Cale Makar and will hope to have him back for Game 2. The SportsLine model expects another close one, and it has Vegas covering the puck line of +1.5 in 68% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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