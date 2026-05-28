BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, Cubs-Pirates, MLB on Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a Game 6 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, and with all eyes on this pivotal NBA clash, Thursday is perfect for bettors to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. With this code, new MGM users get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. There are also six MLB games on the schedule, including an NL Central battle between the Cubs and Pirates. The Pirates are set to start right-hander Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA), and his over/under for total strikeouts is 6.5. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets for Thursday, May 28

The Spurs' season is on the line at home on Thursday. After a disappointing showing in Game 5, the Spurs return home to San Antonio facing a 3-2 deficit against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder can return to the Finals for the second straight season with a win on Thursday, while a Spurs win would force Game 7 back in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The winner of this series will face the New York Knicks for the title. The Spurs will need a better performance from superstar big man Victor Wembanyama, who had 20 points on just 4-of-15 shooting in Game 5. The Thunder will again lean on their depth along with reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times has the Thunder winning Game 6 in 46% of simulations at plus money.

The Cubs have been baseball's streakiest team this year, which has proved to be both a good and bad thing. They have not one, but two 10-game win streaks, but they can also stack up losses with the worst of them. Chicago was in first place in the NL Central recently, but it has dropped 10 of its last 11 entering Thursday's series finale against the Pirates, who are trying to move up the division standings as well. The NL Central has five teams over .500, and every game is magnified as a result. The Cubs will start Colin Rea (4-3, 4.83 ERA), and the Pirates will hand the ball to reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 64.5% of the time. Click here to bet on MLB games and the NBA Playoffs on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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