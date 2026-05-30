BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 7, PSG-Arsenal, MLB on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager on loses. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in Game 7 on Saturday night with a ticket to the NBA Finals against the Knicks on the line. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets for Saturday, May 30

It all comes down to one game for the Spurs and Thunder, who have traded punches for six contests for the right to get to the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City is trying to win another Game 7 at home, something it did twice in last year's playoffs on the road to a title. The Thunder will be shorthanded, as both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell are out. That doesn't impact how the SportsLine Projection Model sees this one playing out, as Oklahoma City wins Game 7 in roughly 60% of simulations to return to the NBA Finals.

The Diamondbacks have been arguably baseball's hottest team over the last two weeks, but they lost a heartbreaker on Friday in a series-opener in Seattle, with the Mariners getting a walk-off 7-6 win in the 10th inning. The Mariners are back to .500 and enter Saturday with a 1.5-game lead in the AL West. Ryne Nelson (2-3, 4.65 ERA) starts for Arizona against Seattle's Bryan Woo (4-3, 3.82 ERA). The SportsLine model is backing the Over, as these teams combine for more than seven total runs in 64.2% of simulations. Click here to bet on MLB games and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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