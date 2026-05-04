Sports fans looking to wager on Monday's NBA and NHL playoff games should use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There are two NBA games and two NHL contests on Monday's schedule, as well as a 12-game MLB slate. According to the latest odds for the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 points at home, while the Spurs are favored by 11.5 points at home against the Timberwolves. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Monday, May 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to take care of the Denver Nuggets without superstar Anthony Edwards, but they'll face a much taller task on Monday when they visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have gotten additional rest after handling the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, while Minnesota needed six to dispatch Denver. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks Minnesota can cover a large spread but its strongest play is on the Over for 217.5, which hits in 57.6% of simulations.

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have a 1-0 lead on the Philadelphia Flyers heading into Game 2 of the series on Monday. Carolina scored three goals while blanking a Philadelphia team that struggled to close out the Pittsburgh Penguins, going up 3-0 but then losing two prior to winning Game 6 1-0. The SportsLine model is backing Philadelphia to recover from Game 1 with a win in Game 2, as the Flyers triumph in 47% of simulations to provide value as underdogs. Bet on Timberwolves vs. Spurs, Flyers vs. Hurricanes and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus bets:

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