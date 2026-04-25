With so many big games on the schedule on Saturday, new users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you being based on which state you're in. There are four NBA playoff games, three NHL playoff games and a full 15-game MLB slate. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets for Saturday, April 25

The Suns are looking for answers. The Thunder blew them out by 35 points in Game 1 and then won by 13 in Game 2. The Suns return to Phoenix facing a 2-0 series deficit against the defending champs, who appear to have not really broken a sweat in either of the first two games. Phoenix will need to take Game 3 on Saturday to have any realistic shot of pulling off the upset. The model sees more value in backing the Suns at home than the favored Thunder, with Phoenix winning in 32% of simulations to return value at current odds. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

The Wild were stunned 6-1 at home by the Wild in Game 1 of their first-round series, but Dallas is back to looking like a top Stanley Cup contender after taking Game 2 and Game 3 – the latter of which was in Minnesota – to take a 2-1 series lead. The Wild will aim to even things back up in Game 4 in order to avoid heading back to Dallas facing elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday. If Game 4 is anything like Game 3, it will be an awfully fun watch as the Stars won 4-3 in double overtime. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes the Stars here as they win outright as money line underdogs in 57% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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