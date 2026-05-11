Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in, when they bet on Monday's NBA, NHL and MLB contests. The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs, while the Minnesota Wild will try to level their series against the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Playoffs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

Visit the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Monday, May 11

The Thunder have not lost yet in these playoffs and they appear to be on cruise control against the Lakers, who still remain without Luka Doncic. Los Angeles has no answer for Oklahoma City's depth, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not had to explode offensively for the Thunder to rack up points. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Over on 214.5, as it hits in 60% of simulations, and the model believes the Lakers cover the 10.5-point spread 50% of the time.

After serving up 14 goals over the first two games of the series, the Wild found their footing defensively and gave up just one goal to the Avalanche in a 5-1 victory in Game 3. Minnesota will try to hold serve on home ice, though it will ultimately need to win a road game if it wishes to take this series. The Avalanche bounce back in Game 4 in 58% of SportsLine simulations, and the Under on 6.5 hits in 61.5% of simulations. Click here to bet on Thunder-Lakers, Avalanche-Wild and more on Monday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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