The NBA and NHL postseasons continue on Saturday, and new sports bettors can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There is also UFC 328 on Saturday night, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets on Saturday, May 9

One team that has gone somewhat under the radar in the NHL playoffs is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are looking to complete a sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Hurricanes have not lost yet in these playoffs, while the Flyers had a tough time closing out the Pittsburgh Penguins after going up 3-0 and are dealing with injuries in this second-round series. The SportsLine model is backing the Under on 5.5 goals on Saturday, as it hits in a little over 60% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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