Best bets for Monday, March 9

It's been something of a difficult season for the Denver Nuggets, who find themselves in sixth place in the NBA's Western Conference. And while Monday's matchup with the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder isn't exactly the sort of break Denver needs right now, there are far worse times to visit the Thunder, who find themselves without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams due to injury while Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren are questionable. Jamal Murray is questionable for the Nuggets, but Denver may have a rare firepower advantage for this one. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 54% of the time.

Team USA has arguably its most important game of pool play at the World Baseball Classic when it takes on Mexico on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Americans have shown incredible offensive potency with a lineup anchored by Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and more superstars. And on Monday, the US will send reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes to the hill. Skenes, the most exciting young arm in the sport, will be quite the tough nut to crack for Randy Arozarena and the Mexico hitters.

