BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights, MLB on Sunday

Sports fans interested in placing wagers on a busy Sunday can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. The Thunder will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead against the Spurs in the NBA Playoffs, while the Avalanche will try to avoid a 3-0 hole against the Golden Knights in the NHL. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Spurs are favored by 2.5 points at home against the Thunder. There's a full MLB schedule and sports betting options like golf, the Indy 500, and soccer. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets for Sunday, May 24

The Oklahoma City Thunder breezed through the first two rounds in the Western Conference Playoffs, but it looked like they might have trouble with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs gave the NBA's best team fits during the regular season, going 5-1 against them. Then they won Game 1 in double overtime. But now OKC can take control of the series Sunday, and their depth has been a big part of their success so far. Alex Caruso scored 31 points in Game 1 and and Jared McCain had 24 off the bench Friday. The stars have also had big impacts, with league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 26.7 points per game in the series for the Thunder and Victor Wembanyama scoring 29.3 points and grabbing 15 rebounds per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has 'B' grades on the Thunder to win and cover in Game 3. The Thunder are winning in 57% of simulations and covering the 2.5-point spread at a 60% rate.

The Vegas Golden Knights didn't seem near as good as the Colorado Avalanche (on paper) coming into the NHL Playoffs, but they are on the verge of a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final. The Avalanche were plus-99 in goal differential and won the Presidents' Trophy with the most points in the regular season. The Golden Knights were plus-15 and had 26 fewer points. Vegas has just been grinding out victories behind Mitchell Marner (team-high 19 points), Pavel Dorofeyev (10 goals) and Jack Eichel (16 assists). Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and seven assists, while Martin Necas is its top scorer with 10 goals. The SportsLine model has Vegas winning outright 52% of the time as a plus-money underdog, good for a 'B' grade. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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