The lates BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on the state you reside in. Sports fans can take in NBA, NHL and MLB action on Monday, with the potential for three series across the hardwood and ice to conclude. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook with the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Monday's top games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Monday, April 27

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves can wrap up their first-round series on Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, respectively. OKC has comfortably cruised past Phoenix in each of the first three games, winning by an average margin of 20 points. Even with Jalen Williams sidelined, the Thunder have not missed a beat. However, the SportsLine Projection Model likes Phoenix to cover the spread in Game 4 in 52% of simulations. Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of its series against Denver, but the Nuggets will be focused on stopping Ayo Dosunmu after he dropped 43 in the Game 4 victory. Even with the shift back to Denver, the SportsLine model backs Minnesota to cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

After dropping the first three games of the series, the Pittsburgh Penguins took down the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 to avoid a sweep and return to Pittsburgh trying to extend the series again. The Penguins were able to get an early lead in Game 4 en route to a win, something they struggled to achieve in the first three games. However, the SportsLine model believes the Flyers will bounce back and take Game 5 in 48% of simulations, bringing value on Philadelphia as a plus-money underdog. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Monday by signing up for BetMGM with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly. The company has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support and gives users the ability to set betting activity alerts and take timeouts. BetMGM also has contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those who need more assistance.