New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer dependent on which state you're in. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on with games like the Suns and Thunder (-17.5) and Stars versus Wild (-132). There are also 15 MLB games on tap, including Yankees vs. Red Sox (+114) and Phillies vs. Cubs (-182). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 22

The Thunder looked every part of a reigning champion with a 35-point blowout of the Suns in Game 1 of that first-round series. Phoenix made the postseason thanks to surviving the NBA Play-In Tournament, but it will need to pull off a big road upset to avoid heading home down 2-0 in this series. The Suns came nowhere close to covering as sizable underdogs in Game 1, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes them to cover in Game 2 as Suns +17.5 hits in 60% of simulations. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Stars were humiliated at home by the Wild in Game 1 of their first-round matchup, with Minnesota taking the game 6-1. Dallas rebounded in Game 2, however, with a 4-2 victory. The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday with things all square at 1-1. The Wild are aiming to get out of the first round for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Stars are underdogs at plus money but win in 56% of simulations, making them the model's top play for this matchup. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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