Best bets on Friday

Who will join the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS? That will be decided Friday night in Seattle when the Mariners host the Tigers. Detroit took Game 1 before Seattle rebounded with wins in Games 2 and 3. But the Tigers held off elimination on Wednesday with a 9-3 win, setting the stage for ace Tarik Skubal to make his third start of the postseason. Skubal won the Cy Young last year and likely will win it again this year. He was dominant in the wild card round against the Cleveland Guardians and allowed two solo home runs in Game 2 of the ALDS in a 3-2 Seattle win. The Tigers have actually lost all three of Skubal's starts against the Mariners in 2025, including the playoffs, and he has a 4.58 ERA across those appearances. The Mariners will need to get to Skubal again this in order to make their first ALCS appearance since 2001, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, thinks that's the most likely outcome on Friday as Seattle wins in 60% of model simulations despite being an underdog at home against the Skubal-led Tigers.

The WNBA Finals is on the verge of being over as the Las Vegas Aces have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Phoenix Mercury in the first best-of-seven postseason series in league history. The Aces, who have won two of the last three WNBA titles, took Games 1 and 2 at home before winning Game 3 by just two points in Phoenix. The Mercury have had no answer for Aces star A'ja Wilson, who just dropped 34 points in Game 3 and is averaging 27.67 points per game so far this series. The Mercury will need to slow Wilson down to win this one and extend the series to at least Game 5.

