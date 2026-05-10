The NBA and NHL postseasons are getting closer to the conference finals, and new sports bettors can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The BetMGM bonus code offer available depends on the state you live in. The Spurs will try to go up 3-1 against the Timberwolves in the NBA, and San Antonio is favored by 4.5 points on the road. The over/under for Spurs vs. Timberwolves is 218.5 points. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets on Sunday, May 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off the victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the second-seeded Spurs. It has been all San Antonio since then. The Spurs won Game 2 by 38 points then took Game 3 by a 115-108 score behind 39 points and 15 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama. Anthony Edwards, who made an unexpected return from injury for Game 1, scored 32 points and also had team highs with 14 rebounds and six assists but it wasn't enough. Minnesota shot 38% from the field in the Game 3 loss. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, expects this to be a close one, as Minnesota covers the 4.5-point spread in 56% of its simulations at plus money.

The Vegas Golden Knights made a statement in the series with the Ducks with a 6-2 victory in Game 3, but Anaheim can tie their Western Conference semifinal series with a victory Sunday. Mitch Marner has 13 points (six goals) after netting a hat trick in Friday's game, while Jack Eichel has 11 points (one goal) for Vegas. Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry each have 10 points for the Ducks. Anaheim will try to even things up at home Sunday, and the SportsLine model is backing the Ducks to win Game 4. They win in 54% of its simulations to earn a 'B' grade on the money-line pick. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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