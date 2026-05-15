With two NBA playoff elimination games and a loaded MLB schedule, Friday is the perfect day to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're located in. Bet on Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Spurs vs. Timberwolves, and more on Friday. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets on Friday, May 15

After narrowly losing Game 4, the Spurs responded with a blowout 126-97 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 in San Antonio to take a 3-2 series lead. These teams now square off in Minnesota on Friday, and a Spurs win would send them to the Western Conference Finals against a familiar foe in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs won Game 3 in Minnesota and will aim to pick up another big road win on Friday. The Timberwolves have picked up two narrow wins in this series but have also lost twice by at least 29 points. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is backing the underdog Timberwolves at home as they win in 50% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade.

Both New York baseball teams entered the season with high expectations, and it's worked out well for one and horrible for the other. The Yankees have been excellent and have one of the best records in both the American League and MLB as a whole, while the Mets have been one of the bigger disappointments in the league as their offense has really struggled all year long. The Subway Series kicks off Friday night at Citi Field. This game features a fantastic pitching matchup as the Yankees will start Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA) while the Mets counter with Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA). The SportsLine model's top play here is the Over (7), which hits in a whopping 75.5% of its simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and MLB games on Friday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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