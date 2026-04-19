The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer varies based on the state you're in. The Trail Blazers made it through the NBA Play-In Tournament and face the Spurs Sunday, while the NHL sees the Bruins take on the surprising Sabres. Additionally, there's an intriguing pitching matchup on tap in the series finale between the Phillies and Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets for Sunday, April 19

The Blazers took down the Suns in the 7-8 matchup of the NBA Play-In Tournament to punch their ticket to the postseason. Their "reward" is facing a Spurs team that finished second in the NBA with 62 wins this year. San Antonio ranked third in points scored and eighth in points allowed, with big man Victor Wembanyama posting a huge season, averaging a double-double per game. Portland will hope to carry over momentum from beating Phoenix, though San Antonio took two of three from the Blazers during the regular season. The SportsLine model expects an Under on the total of 221.5, with that hitting in 52.3% of simulations. Bet on the NBA and claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

Maybe the most intriguing first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference NHL field is Buffalo taking on Boston. The Sabres have been one of the league's worst franchises for quite some time now, but after entering the season with minimal expectations, Buffalo won the Atlantic Division and made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. They face a Bruins team that is back in the postseason after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, with Boston securing one of the final spots in the East. The Sabres are favored to win Game 1 at home and to take the series, and the model backs that sentiment with Buffalo winning Sunday in 64% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets when you bet on the NHL Playoffs:

The Phillies have won the NL East each of the last two years, but it's the Braves who are off to the better start this season after a surprisingly poor 2025 campaign saw them finish under .500. These two NL East rivals meet on Sunday Night Baseball to wrap up the weekend with the Braves aiming to complete a three-game sweep. Top Phillies prospect Andrew Painter makes his third start and fourth appearance of the year as the rookie right-hander enters Sunday with a 3.77 ERA over 14 1/3 innings. Grant Holmes starts for Atlanta, and the third-year right-hander has gotten off to a nice start with a 3.22 ERA in four outings this year. The SportsLine model has Atlanta winning in 55% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs, good for a 'B' grade. Bet on MLB and more by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

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