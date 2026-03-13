Sports fans wanting to wager on Friday's top games can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Team USA faces Canada in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, while the men's college basketball conference tournaments are loaded with juicy matchups. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's games:

For the full terms and conditions of both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Friday, March 13

Team USA might have been a little lucky to reach the quarterfinals at the World Baseball Classic, but the Americans won't feel guilty about it. They will try to take their frustrations out on Canada when the teams meet Friday. Team USA lost 8-6 to Italy to end up on the brink of elimination, but the Italians beat Mexico to pull the Americans through. Canada knocked off Cuba 7-2 in their win-or-go-home pool game on Wednesday and are expected to start Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka. Logan Webb of the San Francico Giants is tapped to start for the USA. BetMGM lists Team USA as a -800 money-line favorite, and the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. CBS Sports and SportsLine expert Matt Severance expects the Canadians to keep it close and cover the +4.5 run line. Sign up and place your wagers on Team USA vs. Canada at BetMGM:

It's the meat of Championship Week, and the conference tournaments have been whittled down to the top teams, and that means matchups like Kansas vs. Houston and Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. One of the best matchups of the day is Iowa State vs. Arizona in the Big 12. No. 2 Arizona (30-2) has won seven in a row, after starting the season 23-0, and the Wildcats beat UCF 81-59 on Thursday. No. 7 Iowa State (27-6) routed Arizona State 91-42 in the opener and cruised past Texas Tech 75-53 on Thursday. The Wildcats won the matchup between these teams 11 days ago, 73-57, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Cyclones on the money line. Iowa State wins 45% of the time as +157 underdogs, and Over 143.5 hits at a 73% rate, with both picks earning "B" grades. Bet on the men's basketball conference tournaments at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.