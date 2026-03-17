There are sports betting opportunities aplenty Tuesday, and fans who want to get in on the action can use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. A thrilling World Baseball Classic wraps up Tuesday, with Team USA facing Venezuela in the final. There are eight NBA games in a big night of basketball. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, March 17

The United States has gone from begging for help (and getting it) to playing for the World Baseball Classic title. Team USA has a chance to join Japan as the only teams to win the event multiple times. The Americans won the 2017 edition but lost to Japan in the 2023 final. They finished second in their group this year and got through when Italy beat Mexico in the pool-play finale. Now they face a Venezuela team that rallied to beat Italy 4-2 on Monday. Team USA will send 22-year-old Mets right-hander Nolan McLean out against Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez for Venezuela. McLean allowed three runs, two hits and two walks in three innings in the loss to Italy last week. Venezuela is in its first WBC final but boasts such MLB talent as Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and Eugenio Suarez. The USA is -275 to win at BetMGM, while Venezuela is a +220 underdog. Click here to bet on the Team USA vs. Venezuela WBC final and more at BetMGM:

In the NBA on Tuesday, a pair of Western Conference playoff hopefuls clash when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota (41-27) sits sixth in the conference standings while the Suns (39-29) are seventh. The Timberwolves have lost four of their past five games, while Phoenix has lost its past two following a four-game win streak. The Timberwolves are 3.5-point favorites, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Suns covering the spread in 52% of its simulations. It has a "B" grade on Over 221.5, which hits almost 68% of the time. Also Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder go for their ninth consecutive victory when they visit the surging Orlando Magic. OKC is a 9.5-point favorite, and the SportsLine model has the Thunder covering 62% of the time. Bet on Tuesday's NBA games at BetMGM:

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