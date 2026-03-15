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Best bets for Sunday, March 15

The men's college basketball conference tournaments end Sunday, but the NBA and NHL are also into their final month. In Sunday NBA action, the Golden State Warriors are trying to keep their heads above water and face a tall task against the New York Knicks. Golden State (32-24) is in position for a play-in spot but has lost its past four games and remains without Stephen Curry (knee). Draymond Green also is expected to be out for injury management. The Knicks have no such issues, with the Jalen Brunson-led outfit sitting third in the East and on a two-game win streak. New York is 8-4 in its past 12 and is 23-9 at home, so it is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks consensus odds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has New York covering in 55% of simulations. Click here to bet on Warriors vs. Knicks and more at BetMGM:

Team USA made the most of its reprieve at the World Baseball Classic, but now the Americans face their biggest test yet. After Italy saved the day and helped Team USA get to the quarterfinals, the United States beat Canada 5-3 on Friday. The reward is a semifinal against a loaded Dominican Republic team that stormed through pool play before routing Korea 10-0 in its quarterfinal. Paul Skenes will be on the hill for Team USA to face a DR lineup that includes the likes of Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Dominican Republic will send Luis Severino to the mound. The United States is a -140 money line favorite at BetMGM in the latest Team USA vs. Dominican Republic odds, with the Dominicans priced at +115 and the Over/Under at 8.5. Bet on USA vs. Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic at BetMGM:

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