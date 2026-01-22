New users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There are eight games in both the NBA and NHL Thursday's sports schedule, including Clippers vs. Lakers and Sabres vs. Canadiens. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get bonus bets for Thursday's games:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions for both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

The Golden State Warriors continue their playoff push on Thursday when they visit the struggling Dallas Mavericks, and they'll do so without Jimmy Butler. Their first outing without Butler didn't go well, as they were routed 145-127 by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Butler went down with a torn ACL, and now Golden State (25-20) faces a steep uphill climb to make any noise in the NBA Playoffs -- if they make it. They sit eighth in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks (18-26) are 12th. Dallas is without Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future and are building around rookie Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 18.8 points.

The Warriors score the seventh-fewest points in the league (114.2) while Golden State allows the 10th-fewest (114.0). Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite in the Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, and the over/under is 233.5. The SportsLine Projection model is leaning Under, which is hitting in 52.2% of its simulations. The Mavericks are winning 42% of the time, providing value with them priced at +173 on the money line.

Later Wednesday, the Lakers (26-16) and Clippers (19-24) square off in a battle of Los Angeles. The Clippers are 1-point favorites, and the SportsLine model gives a 'B' grade to Over 224.5, with the Over hitting 58.8% of the time. The model also loves the Under in Heat vs. Trail Blazers, giving an 'A' grade to Under 239.5, which hits 68.8% of the time with the total projected to go below 230 points.

In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5) visit the Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7) as the Atlantic Division rivals both come in one 6-3-1 runs in their past 10 games. The Canadiens are -136 money-line favorites and win in 56% of the model's simulations. The Sabres, who have won 15 of their past 19 games, are priced at +115 on the money line.

Bet Warriors-Mavericks, Sabres-Canadiens and more at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.