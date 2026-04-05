The Sunday sports schedule is stacked with choices, and fans can jump on the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get in on the action and grab bonus bets. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sunday sports betting options include a full 15-game MLB slate and 11 NBA games – including Stephen Curry's expected return in Rockets vs. Warriors – and seven NHL contests. The latest NBA odds list the Warriors as 3.5-point underdogs despite Curry returning to the lineup. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets for Sunday, April 5

The Golden State Warriors are expected to welcome back star Stephen Curry on Sunday when they host the Houston Rockets. Curry has missed the past 27 games with a knee injury, and the Warriors went 9-18 over that span. That's a big reason they sit in the ninth spot in the Western Conference and appear destined for a spot in the play-in tournament. The Rockets are fifth in the conference, two games behind the third-place Lakers. The teams have split two meetings this season, with each winning on the road. The Rockets are 3.5-point road favorites, and the SportsLine model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Over 223.5 on the total, as it is hitting in 64% of the model simulations, good for an "A" grade. Sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Rockets-Warriors and more NBA at BetMGM to get your bonus bets:

The Cardinals and Tigers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday night, with Detroit trying to finish off the sweep. The Cardinals have won their first two series, taking two of three games from both the Rays and Mets. The Tigers got back in the win column Friday after losing four in a row following a 2-0 start, then beat St. Louis 11-6 on Saturday. Justin Verlander is set to start for Detroit after a rough outing in his first start of the season. The future Hall of Famer gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday. The Tigers are -139 money line favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and win in 67% of simulations. Bet on the MLB, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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