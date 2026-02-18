Sports fans looking to wager on Wednesday's biggest college basketball games can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. College basketball remains the primary sport on the schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 18, with the NBA and NHL still on hiatus.

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Wednesday's biggest games:

Visit the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks have been playing some of their best basketball of late, winning six of their last seven heading into a matchup with No. 25 Alabama. The Crimson Tide have won four in a row but will be without Charles Bediako, who has been deemed ineligible because he played in the NBA G League. Despite Bediako being out, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Alabama at home. The Crimson Tide cover as 3.5-point favorites in 68% of simulations.

It's been a rough 10 days for No. 4 Arizona, which saw its undefeated season come to an end last Monday at the hands of Kansas before losing at home in overtime to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Wildcats will now try to right the ship against No. 23 BYU, who comes into Tuscon on Wednesday. The Cougars will have to navigate the rest of the season without dynamic scorer Richie Saunders, who suffered a torn ACL in the win over Colorado. The SportsLine model sees BYU covering as a 12.5-point underdog in 63% of simulations.

Bet on Arkansas-Alabama, BYU-Arizona, and more at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously. The platform has tools like setting deposit limits and self-exclusion measures available for users to game responsibly. BetMGM has a live chat feature where users can get in touch with support 24/7 and also provides contact information for helplines for those needing more assistance.