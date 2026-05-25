BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 4, NHL on Memorial Day

Those taking in sports action on Memorial Day can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to secure $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they reside in. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue on Monday, May 25, with the New York Knicks hoping to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the NBA Finals. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 points on the road against the Cavs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here to bet on Monday's games:

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Best bets for Memorial Day

The Knicks have been on an absolute tear since going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks, winning 10 playoff games in a row by substantial margins. They swept the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and can give themselves some time off before the NBA Finals should they win Game 4 on Monday against the Cavaliers. Cleveland blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and hasn't looked the same since, but will try to stave off elimination in front of the home fans. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Over on 218.5 hitting in 58.1% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Carolina heads to Montreal for Game 3 after splitting the first two contests in the series in Raleigh. The Hurricanes suffered their first defeat on these NHL Playoffs in Game 1 but bounced back to win Game 2. The Canadiens have won just two home games in these playoffs, doing most of their damage on the road. However, the SportsLine model feels they are worth backing as plus-money underdogs in Game 3 on Monday, as they win in 49% of simulations to bring value. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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