Thursday is another massive day on the sports calendar with a pivotal Game 6 NHL clash between the Golden Knights and Ducks, a Game 5 bout between the Sabres and Canadiens, 11 MLB games, and the start of the PGA Championship. With such a loaded day of sports action on tap, it's a great time to check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Thursday, May 14

The Ducks will aim to force Game 7 while the Golden Knights can punch their ticket to another Western Conference Final when these teams collide for Game 6 on Thursday. It's been a back-and-forth series to date, with the teams trading wins and losses across the first five games thus far. Vegas picked up a 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 5 to put the pressure on the Ducks, who return home to Anaheim needing a win to keep their season alive. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Ducks winning in 53% of simulations and forcing Game 7, which would take place in Vegas this Saturday.

Two of the early standouts this MLB season are the Braves and Cubs in the National League. Atlanta missed the playoffs entirely last year after injuries derailed the team's season, resulting in a surprising sub-.500 record after the team entered the season as a World Series contender. The Braves are now one of the more balanced teams in baseball. The Cubs made the playoffs last year but were quickly eliminated, and despite losing Kyle Tucker in free agency, they've gotten off to an excellent start and are the hottest team in the game right now. Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago, while Atlanta will start 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA). The Braves can secure a sweep on Thursday when these teams wrap up their three-game set in Atlanta. The SportsLine model has the Cubs covering in 62% of its simulations. Click here to bet on the NHL Playoffs and MLB games on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is very important at BetMGM Sportsbook, which offers a number of different tools and resources to its users to help bettors game responsibly. These include a live chat feature, gaming limits and activity alerts. BetMGM also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.