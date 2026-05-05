With three playoff games taking place Tuesday night between the NBA and NHL, bettors can utilize the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. The available offer is based on which state you're in. The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder kick off their second-round series, while the Minnesota Wild aim to even things up in their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Tuesday, May 5

The Thunder are the reigning champs, and they looked the part with a dominant four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The Lakers, even while missing Luka Doncic for the entire series and being without Austin Reaves for most of it, took down the Houston Rockets in six games to advance to the second round. Doncic remains out for Game 1. The two Western Conference rivals square off in Game 1 Tuesday night, with the No. 1 seed Thunder playing host. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, thinks the Lakers will cover the wide spread of 15.5 points, as they cover in 53% of simulations.

Game 1 between the Avalanche and Wild was, well, wild. The two Central Division foes combined for a whopping 15 goals as the Avs won 9-6. Colorado was the top team in the league in the regular season, leading the NHL in both goals scored and goals against. It's a good sign for Minnesota that it had so much success offensively, but the Wild will need to bounce back defensively in Game 2 in order to stay competitive. The Wild win in 40% of the SportsLine model's simulations, returning value at current money line odds. Bet on Lakers vs. Thunder, Wild vs. Avalanche and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus bets:

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