Best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back set after demolishing the Orlando Magic 128-92, and most of Oklahoma City's key players should be good to go Wednesday after not playing heavy minutes in Tuesday's win. The Spurs are also coming off a win over the Magic in their most recent game, though they've been playing .500 basketball over the last six contests. San Antonio does have three wins over OKC this season, but lost to the Thunder badly in the last meeting between the two sides. The SportsLine Projection Model sees this one being close but has the Thunder covering the 1.5-point spread in 60% of simulations.

The Dallas Stars have won five games in a row heading into Wednesday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, who reside at the bottom of the Central Division and have lost their last two games. Dallas has climbed to the third spot in the division standings and has two wins over the Blues during this five-game stretch, though both came by one goal. The SportsLine model likes St. Louis on the puck line Wednesday, as Blues +1.5 hits in 69% of simulations.

No. 8 Houston will look to avoid an upset as home as it welcomes UCF on Wednesday. The Knights are not ranked by have a 17-4 record on the season and have won three in a row, including a victory over then-No. 11 Texas Tech. The Cougars have lost just two games all season and come into this contest off a 22-point victory over Cincinnati. The SportsLine model sees Houston covering as a 15.5-point favorite in 50% of simulations, but believes UCF has value on the money line as a +910 underdog despite the Knights only winning in 13% of simulations.

