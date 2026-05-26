BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 5, Avalanche-Golden Knights Game 4

There are some massive playoff games on the docket on Tuesday, May 26, and bettors can check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new MGM users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they reside in. The San Antonio Spurs tied up the NBA Western Conference Finals on Sunday with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and these teams meet again on Tuesday night in Game 5. Over in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights can wrap up a four-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here to bet on Tuesday's games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, May 26

The NBA's Western Conference Finals haven't disappointed, with the Spurs winning an epic Game 1 matchup before the Thunder roared back for two straight wins. Then, San Antonio dominated in Game 4 to tie things up at 2-2, setting up a massive Game 5 tilt in Oklahoma City with a 3-2 series lead on the line. Victor Wembanyama was absolutely dominant in Game 4 with 33 points, and the Spurs appear to have their turnover woes solved with De'Aaron Fox back in the mix these last two games. The Thunder won Games 2 and 3 on the strength of their depth alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but many of the team's top role players didn't contribute much in Game 4. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes Under 219.5 on Tuesday, with that hitting in roughly 60% of simulations.

The Avalanche led the NHL in points, goals scored and goals allowed in the regular season, and they were 8-1 to kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They've had no answers for the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, though, as Vegas owns a 3-0 series lead and has the Avs on the verge of elimination. Vegas has outscored Colorado 12-6 through three games and the Avalanche are dealing with a ton of injuries to notable players. If the Golden Knights win on Tuesday, they await either the Carolina Hurricanes or Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The Canes are up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Final. The SportsLine model has the Golden Knights winning Game 4 and ending this series in 53% of simulations. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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