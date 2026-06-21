BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Iran-Belgium, 2026 World Cup, U.S. Open on Sunday

It's a critical day in the 2026 World Cup, and sports fans who want to wager on the action can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. With all eight teams in action Sunday sitting on one point, Belgium vs. Iran and New Zealand vs. Egypt in Group G and Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde in Group H all have major implications. You can also place wagers on the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open. Wyndham Clark holds a six-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round and is priced at -235 to finish on top of the leaderboard. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, June 21

It's time for the teams in Group G and Group H to assert themselves in the second round of group-stage games. Spain and Belgium were among the favorites to win the World Cup coming in, but both struggled to draws to kick things off. In Group H, Spain were the favorite to win it all entering the tournament, but a 0-0 draw with tiny Cabo Verde last week puts them in a slightly desperate situation against Saudi Arabia. The game kicks off at noon ET, with the Spaniards massive -1100 favorites on the money line. Uruguay played to a 1-1 draw with the Saudis in their opener. The South Americans dominated in all aspects, putting 10 shots on target to just three for Saudi Arabia, but needed a Maximiliano Araujo goal in the 80th minute to salvage the point. Uruguay are -230 favorites, with Cabo Verde +800 on the money line and a draw at +380 for the 6 p.m. ET matchup.

In Group G, all four teams have one point, one goal scored and one conceded. The Belgians are desperate to advance as their golden generation ages out, but they face the highest-ranked team in the group outside themselves in a 3 p.m. ET match. Belgium rank 10th in the world, while Iran are 22nd, and the Belgians are -250 on the money line with Iran +650 underdogs and a draw priced at +360. Egypt are ranked 28th and are -175 favorites over New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at No. 83. The Kiwis are +500 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +380. That match kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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