The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on which state you're in. Sunday's top games include the Lakers going for a sweep of the Rockets in the NBA Playoffs and the Oilers trying to even their series against the Ducks in the NHL Playoffs. The Lakers are 4.5-point underdogs on the road against the Rockets. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

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NBA betting preview for Sunday, April 26

The Oilers have made the Stanley Cup Final the last two years, but they have work to do to make it three in a row. After winning Game 1 at home over the Ducks, Edmonton has dropped the last two games and finds itself staring down a 2-1 series deficit. The issue for Edmonton has been defense, as the Ducks have scored at least six goals in Games 2 and 3. The Oilers will need superstar Connor McDavid to step up, as he's been kept off the score sheet in two of the first three games this series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the Ducks at home as they win as plus-money underdogs in 49% of simulations.

The Rockets are facing elimination on Sunday after falling behind 3-0. Houston was a heavy favorite in this series even with Kevin Durant banged up since the Lakers have been without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Los Angeles still has LeBron James, though, who has led the Lakers to a 3-0 lead. That was especially the case in Game 3, as the Rockets had late costly turnovers and James hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. As for Game 4, the model says the Rockets win and cover, with Houston covering the spread in 67% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

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