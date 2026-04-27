The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on which state you're in. Sunday's top games include the Lakers going for a sweep of the Rockets in the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

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NBA betting preview for Sunday, April 26

The Rockets are facing elimination on Sunday after falling behind 3-0. Houston was a heavy favorite in this series even with Kevin Durant banged up since the Lakers have been without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Los Angeles still has LeBron James, though, who has led the Lakers to a 3-0 lead. That was especially the case in Game 3, as the Rockets had late costly turnovers and James hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. As for Game 4, the model says the Rockets win and cover, with Houston covering the spread in 67% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and bettors should also be aware of the different tools and resources available to them at sportsbooks. BetMGM offers its users a live chat feature, timeout options and various gaming limit tools while also providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.