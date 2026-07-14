BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, and fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on location. The 96th MLB All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia, and first pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday:

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2026 MLB All-Star Game best bets

The National League is going for a second consecutive victory in the All-Star Game after winning it in a swing-off last year when the game was tied 6-6 after nine innings. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber was the key to that victory, hitting home runs on all three swings to give the NL a 4-3 win in the swing-off. He was named All-Star Game MVP, and now he and several of his teammates will be playing in their home park as the Phillies host for the fourth time. The NL is 3-0 in those games, but this is the first time the game will be played at Citizens Bank. Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA) is set to start opposite Toronto's Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56).

Schwarber will be joined by Phillies teammates like fellow starter Brandon Marsh and Bryce Harper. The AL will have a youth flavor, with the Guardians (Parker Messick, Travis Bazzana) and White Sox (Munetaka Muramaki, Tristan Peters) sending two rookies each. Two of MLB's top players will miss out, with the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani dealing with injuries. SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is on a 118-6-1 run on MLB picks (+1266), is backing the National League. Bet on the MLB All-Star Game and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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