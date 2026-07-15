BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England vs. Argentina on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals wrap up Wednesday, and sports fans who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Harry Kane and England will face Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina for the right to play Spain in the World Cup 2026 final. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and England are -125 favorites at BetMGM to advance to the final, with Argentina at +100. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on England vs. Argentina on Wednesday:

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2026 World Cup England vs. Argentina best bets

It has been 60 years since England won the World Cup, and that 1966 tournament is the last time the Three Lions even made the final. Argentina are the defending champions, and this could be Messi's last major tournament, so he and La Albiceleste are on a mission to close it out with another title. Messi has eight goals in the tournament, tied with Kylian Mbappe of France, who were eliminated on Tuesday. The Argentines have scored at least twice in every match, with Lautaro Martinez adding two goals and six others scoring once. Still, two of their three knockout matches have gone to extra time and the other required an improbable comeback.

The Three Lions have one of the deepest rosters in the tournament, with Kane joined by players like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Kane and Bellingham have six goals apiece, with the latter scoring four over the past two matches. A massive 3-2 victory against Mexico in hostile territory at Estadio Azteca proved England's mettle, and they held off Erling Haaland and Norway in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory in extra time.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are both backing Over 2.5 goals. "Messi and his crew seem to be unstoppable at the moment on offense," Eimer says, while Green notes that "they're dangerous in attack and dreadful in defense." The experts are both backing Draw No Bet plays, though they're not on the same side, while Brad Thomas is expecting a tight one that could go past regulation. Bet on the England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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