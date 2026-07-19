BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup final, Argentina vs. Spain, Messi

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain takes place on Sunday, and sports fans who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Spain vs. Argentina on Sunday:

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2026 World Cup championship game Argentina vs. Spain best bets

Lionel Messi has eight goals in the tournament heading into the final, and Argentina's run to the championship match included two extra-time wins in the knockout rounds, a sign of the resilience the reigning World Cup champions have shown when tested. Spain's 6-0 tournament record is one of the most dominant paths to a World Cup final in recent memory, and their semifinal victory over France demonstrated that they can handle the tournament's best opponents.

The over/under for Sunday's championship game is 2.5 goals at BetMGM, with the Over at +135 and the Under at -168. The tighter total reflects the defensive discipline both Argentina and Spain bring to a final where neither team will want to surrender the first goal. Bet on the Spain vs. Argentina in the World Cup final and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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