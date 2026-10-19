The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new uers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. NFL Week 6 concludes with the Washington Commanders visiting the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday Night Football. BetMGM has the 49ers listed as 7.5-point favorites. The Over/Under for total points is 52. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to be the first team to hit 6-0 behind a powerful offense led by Brocky Purdy and a defense that ranks in the league's top five. Purdy is making his early case for league MVP, posting a league-high 13 TD passes entering Week 6 and throwing for 1,196 yards and just two interceptions. The 49ers have again been hammered by injuries, and star linebacker Dre Greenlaw is suspended, but they have overcome them so far. The defense is allowing just 18.6 points and 297.2 total yards per game, both fourth in NFL. The offense is ninth in total yards (365.0 per game) but third in scoring (30.8 ppg). Receiver Mike Evans, who has a team-high 326 receiving yards, has been hampered by a rib injury but overcame it to post 113 yards and a score in last week's big 32-29 victory in Seattle last week.

The Washington Commanders' Week 5 couldn't have gone much worse, as they had a chance to beat the Giants but badly mismanaged the clock and ran out of time to try a winning field goal. Coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels were among those who took the blame, and Quinn is on the hottest seat in the NFL right now. Daniels has been up and down since his rookie season but has shown repeatedly that he can make plays when he is healthy. The third-year pro has 459 passing yards, with three TD passes and zero interceptions in two-and-a-half games and has added 203 rushing yards and two more scores. Washington is +5 in turnover margin, tied for second-best mark in the NFL, while San Francisco is +2.

The Commanders have lost five straight primetime games, covering the spread in one, and are 8-25 straight up on MNF since 2000. The Niners are 11-3 SU and 1-4 ATS in their past 14 prime-time games as at least 3-point favorites. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the 49ers covering the spread in 52% of simulations but sees value on the Commanders. Washington is winning outright in 32% of simulations as a +316 underdog. Bet on MNF Commanders vs. 49ers with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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