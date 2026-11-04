New users can sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer available depends on the state you live in. College football on Wednesday features the MAC again as Toledo tries to stay in the running at the top of the conference against struggling Sacramento State. There are also 14 NBA games, featuring 76ers at Pistons, plus four in the NHL. Toledo is a 25-point favorite at BetMGM in its latest college football odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored in Toledo vs. Sacramento State is 53.5. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

There are three games in the Mid-American Conference on Wednesday, including a Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan battle and Ball State vs. UMass. Toledo (6-2, 3-1 MAC) has what looks to be an easy matchup as it tries to stay within striking distance of conference leader Ohio (7-2, 5-0). The Rockets visit a Sacramento State team that is 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference. Toledo's only losses came to Michigan State in the opener and against conference rival Buffalo. The Hornets come in off a 31-10 victory over Kent State that snapped a six-game losing streak. The visitors have scored 79 points in winning their past two, against Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Hornets to cover the big spread, as they do so in a whopping 74% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

The NBA brings a big clash Wednesday as LeBron James and the 76ers visit Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in a battle of the Eastern Conference's top two teams. The Sixers are 7-1 and sit atop the East after winning their past four games. James leads the team in assists at 7.3 per game and averages 16.2 points. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are combining for almost 50 points and 11 rebounds per contest for Philly. The Pistons (6-1) have won their past three and took a 106-93 victory when these teams met Oct. 25, with Cunningham scoring 26 points and adding eight assists. Maxey scored 29 and James had 18 points. Cunningham averages 23.7 points and 7.1 assists per game to lead Detroit, and the SportsLine model has Detroit winning at home 59% of the time and covering as 2.5-point favorites at a 55% clip. Bet on college football Week 10, NBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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