The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer varies by state. College football games today include No. 2 Georgia visiting No. 6 Alabama in an SEC heavyweight fight. Click here to acces the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and start betting on college football:

The offer available at BetMGM depends on the state you live in. Our BetMGM bonus code review page has more information, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 10

The biggest game of the week is unquestionably the Georgia-Alabama showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are flying high with quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Keelon Russell both into double-digits in touchdown passes. Georgia has kept its opposition to to 13.4 points per game while Alabama is at 20.8 points. The winner will have an inside track to the SEC Championship Game, assuming Texas maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot in the rankings. SportsLine's model has the Under (51.5) hitting in 65% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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