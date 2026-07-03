BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Argentina-Cape Verde, Messi, Colombia-Ghana, World Cup

More big stars will take the pitch at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, and new bettors can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The first match gets underway at 2 p.m. ET when Mohamed Salah and Egypt face Australia. That's followed by Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on tournament darlings Cabo Verde at 6 p.m. ET and Luis Diaz and Colombia vs. Antoine Semenyo and Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Friday's games:

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Best bets for Friday, July 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Can the Blue Sharks pull off yet another shocker? After making it to the knockout rounds as one of the World Cup's biggest surprises, Cape Verde now have to contend with Lionel Messi and Argentina. The reigning champions won all three of their group stage games, and Messi looks as deadly as ever. The Cape Verde defense has been the backbone of the team and is the reason they've managed to get this far, but can they hold Messi at bay? SportsLine's Matt Severance is backing the underdogs against the spread. Bet on Argentina-Cape Verde and all World Cup games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Colombia vs. Ghana

Colombia are one of the more popular sleeper picks for the tournament, as the team is bursting with talent like Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Daniel Munoz. But to progress further, they'll have to get past Ghana, a team that conceded just two goals in three group-stage matches. The Ghanian attack can be stale with Antoine Semenyo frequently asked to take on two or three defenders at once, but this could be a game that goes to extra time -- or even penalty kicks. Place your Colombia-Ghana wagers and more World Cup bets at with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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