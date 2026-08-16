BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Astros-Mariners, MLB, Fever-Dream, WNBA on Sunday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. Sports fans looking to get into sports betting on Sunday can target 15 MLB games and three WNBA contests. There's also the NASCAR Cook Out 400 and the final round of the St. Jude Championship. Sign up to wager on Sunday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To view the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best betting apps, see the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA) will try to avoid more road woes when he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against the Houston Astros. These AL West rivals are battling in a heated division race, though Houston has the edge on Seattle at the moment. The Mariners, who went to the ALCS last year, are still in the wild card hunt. Houston will give the ball to Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is leaning toward Over 7.5 runs, which hits in 57.7% of its simulations.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to face off once again when the Indiana Fever meet the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon. These two squads are right next to each other in the standings, and this could determine who has home-court advantage in the first round of the WNBA playoffs in a potential matchup. At BetMGM, Indiana is a 1.5-point road favorite, while the Over/Under for total points is set at 187.5. Bet on Mariners-Astros, Fever-Dream and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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