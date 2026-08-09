BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Astros-Padres, MLB betting, WNBA on Sunday

Sports fans looking to make wagers on Sunday can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. There are 15 MLB games today, four WNBA games, and the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The final game on the MLB schedule is Padres vs. Astros at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the latest MLB odds at BetMGM list San Diego as -115 money line favorites. Sign up to wager on Sunday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head to our BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions for both offers before making any wagers on the best betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

The Tampa Bay Rays have consistently been one of the best small-market teams in MLB, and they are once again expected to make the postseason in 2026. Ian Seymour (8-3, 4.27 ERA) will look to keep Tampa Bay's hot play going on Sunday when he takes the mound against the Seattle Mariners, who will counter with Emerson Hancock (6-6, 3.33 ERA). Seattle has not been able to build off its run to the ALCS a year ago, but still has a shot at the playoffs thanks to a middling AL West division. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong 'B-' rated play on the Rays, as they are winning in 53% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs on the money line.

The Las Vegas Aces got a thrilling overtime victory over the Indiana Fever on Thursday, then turned around and lost 98-87 to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Las Vegas and MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson, who had 16 points and eight rebounds inthe setback, will round out a tough three-game stretch with a clash against the New York Liberty. The Liberty have won three games in a row and are trying to make a push in the standings. New York has made two of the last three WNBA Finals. At BetMGM, the Liberty are 9.5-point favorites at home, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 179.5 Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on MLB and WNBA games on Sunday:

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