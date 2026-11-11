Fans who sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Wednesday's top games get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer available depends on the state they live in. There are more MACtion college football games Wednesday, with Buffalo vs. Ball State being the highlight, plus college basketball, NHL and NBA. Kevin Durant and the Rockets host Steph Curry and the Warriors in a big NBA battle, and it's not too early to wager on Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football or other NFL Week 10 games. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Rockets are favored by 6.5 points against the Warriors at home. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

The Mid-American Conference has the spotlight again as college football Week 11 continues Wednesday, and the Buffalo Bulls seek a fifth straight victory when they visit the Ball State Cardinals. The Bulls (7-2, 4-1 MAC) are one of four teams with just one conference loss after Ohio dropped its first MAC matchup against Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night. Buffalo beat that Miami team 34-31 in overtime last Tuesday. The Cardinals (3-6, 2-3) lost 31-30 in OT to UMass last Wednesday to snap a two-game win streak after losing five of their first six. The Bulls have won two of four road games, while Ball State is 2-1 at Scheumann Stadium this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has 'A' grades on both Buffalo to win -- they do so 64% of the time -- and on the total. Over 51.5 hits in 62.2% of its simulations.

In the NBA, Curry and the Warriors (8-3) are looking for their ninth straight victory, but fellow future Hall of Famer Durant will be on the other side. Curry has been in vintage form during Golden State's run and is averaging 30.6 points and shooting 45.6% from 3-point range this season. He only played 21 minutes in a 138-87 rout of New Orleans on Monday but still had a team-high 25 points. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Rockets (8-3) beat Denver 110-100 on Monday to snap a two-game skid, with Durant leading the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The SportsLine model has Houston covering as 6.5-point favorites in 53% of its simulations. Bet on college football Week 11, NBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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