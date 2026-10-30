Fans who want to wager on Friday can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to getup to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. There's college football on Friday, including Baylor vs. UCF in the Big 12. Baylor is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest BetMGM college football odds and the total is 47.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 30

The UCF Knights will try to maintain the momentum generated from shocking No. 2 BYU last weekend when they host Baylor in a Big 12 matchup at the Bounce House. The Knights (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held on to beat the Cougars 39-31 in two overtimes, with quarterback Keyone Jenkins throwing for 293 yards and three TDs. The Bears (4-3, 2-2) fired coach Dave Aranda after losing consecutive games, and now they face a UCF team that is 4-0 at home. Florida transfer D.J. Lagway has thrown for at least 220 yards in the past four games, but setbacks to TCU and Kansas have the Bears retooling. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has Over 48.5 hitting 63.4% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Tulane and Charlotte meet up in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night, and both teams will be looking to get something positive going. Jon Sumrall left for Florida and took a lot of key pieces with him after the Green Wave made the College Football Playoff last season. That's a big reason that Tulane is off to a 3-4 start. The 49ers are 1-6 after getting their first victory against Temple, a 38-31 triumph before their bye week. Charlotte has allowed at least 34 points in five of six losses. The Green Wave lost 42-19 to UTSA to continue alternating wins and losses to start the season. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Tulane to cover the spread, as it does so in 69% of its simulations. Bet on college football Week 9, NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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