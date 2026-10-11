The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. NFL games today include Bears vs. Packers, Chargers vs. Broncos, and Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 11

The NFL's most storied rivalry might be missing some key players, but Bears and Packers fans won't care when the two sides face off at Lambeau Field in Week 5. The Bears are 3-1 but will be without Caleb Williams at quarterback while the Packers are 2-2 and will play this game without Micah Parsons and Edgerrin Cooper. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay winning as a plus-money underdog in 47% of simulations.

One of the NFL's most desperate squads meets a fierce division rival in Week 5 when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos. The Chargers, who made the playoffs in each of Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons at the helm, are 0-4. The Broncos haven't looked great in their 2-2 start, forcing head coach Sean Payton to reclaim offensive play-calling duties. The SportsLine model is backing the desperate side, as the Chargers win this game in 47% of simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs. Bet on Bears-Packers, Broncos-Chargers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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