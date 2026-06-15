BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Belgium-Egypt, World Cup 2026 on Monday

Sports fans looking to bet on the 2026 World Cup, MLB and more on Monday should take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This code gives new users the ability to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, depending on the state they live in. Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia and Iran vs. New Zealand are on deck for Monday night. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Monday's biggest games:

Head to the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Monday, June 15

Belgium and Egypt meet in what is projected to be the closest contest of the day among teams that could contend for a knockout spot. Belgium have not been able to achieve the ultimate success with what many consider to be their "golden generation", and are now going through a bit of a transition period. They're still a knockout round threat, especially with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku leading the attack. Egypt have experience across the board, headlined by star striker Mohamed Salah. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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