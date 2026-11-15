NFL fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days when wagering on Sunday's Week 10 games. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Use it for games like Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of these offers at one of the top sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The Steelers and Bengals meet in their second AFC North battle of the season on Sunday Night Football, and both come in at 6-2 and tied atop the division. The Steelers won the first matchup between the rivals, 30-27 in Week 3 as Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers both topped 280 passing yards and threw three TD passes apiece. It will be strength against strength, as the Bengals have the No. 2 scoring offense and the Steelers are No. 4 in scoring defense. On the flip side, Cincy is average on defense and faces a Steelers attack that lacks explosiveness. The model has the Bengals covering as 3.5-point favorites in 53% of its simulations. Bet on the NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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