Sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses when they wager on Monday Night Football. New users could also be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Monday Night Football pits Joe Burrow and the Bengals (7-2) against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders (3-5-1). Cincinnati is a 6-point favorite at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

Burrow and the Bengals offense have been lighting up the league, with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown all putting up strong numbers. Burrow entered Week 11 leading the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and sitting second in passing yards with 2,795. Chase was fourth in the NFL with 878 receiving yards and has seven touchdowns, while Higgins has just 54 fewer yards and one fewer touchdown. Brown has 687 total yards and three scores. The Cincy offense has put up at least 34 points and 350 yards of total offense in four consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Commanders defense entered Week 11 with the league's second-worst pass defense, allowing 245 yards per game through the air. The Bengals average 299 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL. The Cincinnati defense has been coming around the past few weeks, allowing 18 points or fewer in three of the past four games.

The Commanders know they need to win this one, especially after the Giants' upset victory against the Jaguars on Sunday to put New York at 6-3-1. The NFC East title is likely the only path to the playoffs for Washington. Daniels has missed some time this season, but the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year has a strong relationship with receiver Stefon DIggs and can still do damage with his legs. Diggs has scored six touchdowns, including a crucial 32-yarder with less than a minute left in a comeback victory against the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Daniels has 1,499 passing yards and 10 TDs to just two interceptions and also has 280 yards on the ground. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to return Monday after a stint on IR. The Commanders defense also is starting to come around after a rough start, allowing an average of 17 points per game over its past three.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees a lot of value on the Commanders at these odds, with the model giving 'B' grades to both Washington on the money line and to cover the spread. The hosts are winning outright in 45% of the model simulations as plus-money underdogs and cover the spread 56% of the time. Bet on Bengals-Commanders Monday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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